President Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump carried Florida, the nation’s most prized battleground state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden were increasingly focused early Wednesday on the three Northern industrial states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.
Four years after Trump became the first Republican in a generation to capture that trio of states, they were again positioned to influence the direction of the presidential election. Trump kept several states, including Texas, Iowa and Ohio, where Biden had made a strong play in the final stages of the campaign.
The tight overall contest reflected a deeply polarized nation struggling to respond to the worst health crisis in more than a century, with millions of lost jobs, and a reckoning on racial injustice. Trump and Biden have spent the better part of this year in a heated fight over how to confront those challenges, and each has argued in apocalyptic terms that his opponent would set the country on a devastating path.
By early Wednesday, neither candidate had the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.
Biden, briefly appearing in front of supporters in Delaware, urged patience, saying the election “ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”
Major states that are still up in the air right now; Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.