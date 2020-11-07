President Trump Vows To Fight For An “Honest Count”
(Philadelphia, PA) — President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is claiming voter fraud in Pennsylvania. Speaking today in Philadelphia, Giuliani said Republicans never got the chance to inspect mail-in ballots even after a court order to do so. Giuliani said Republicans were deprived of the right to inspect whether or not the ballots were legitimate. He called it illegal and unconstitutional and said the city has a sad history of voter fraud. Giuliani also claimed voter fraud in Pittsburgh, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina.
Giuliani’s comments come amid stories like that of Daryl Brooks, a Republican poll watcher in Philadelphia who says he was told to stay 20-feet back from the vote counters. He said he was harassed by Democrat poll watchers. He eventually got within six-feet of the poll counters and said it’s not fair. Matt Selver was originally turned away as a poll watcher because he had a tablet with him and pictures and recordings are not allowed. He was told he would be thrown out if he took a picture. After putting his tablet away he said he was never closer than 15-feet and could not see anything.