President Trump Returns To White House
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he feels “good” as he arrives back at the White House after three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was being treated for COVID-19.
Marine One landed at the White House just before 7 p.m. Monday.
He then walked upstairs to the South Portico balcony, took off his mask and stuffed it in his pocket, and flashed a double thumbs-up to the cameras. He saluted as the helicopter lifted back off.
He walked into the White House without putting his mask back on. His doctor says he’s still contagious.
BETHESDA, Md. – President Donald Trump tweets he’ll be leaving the hospital Monday evening.
It’s expected he will continue COVID-19 recovery from White House.
