President Trump to call off “peace talks” with the Taliban.
Lars brings on Kelley Vlahos, Executive Editor of The American Conservative to discuss the President’s recent response involving peace talks with the Taliban being “dead”. After a recent attack on an American soldier in Kabul that took his life, the President has been unclear about where the diplomatic process with the Taliban goes from here. Listen below for more.
