Washington, D.C. — President Trump announcing Monday he will address the nation Tuesday at 6 P.M. Pacific Time regarding the government shutdown and the southern border.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

FM News 101 KXL will have live anchored coverage of the address from Washington D.C. starting at 6pm.