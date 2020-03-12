President Trump Implements European Travel Ban As Coronavirus Becomes Pandemic
(Washington, DC) — Another massive travel ban begins Friday for the coronavirus pandemic. No one from Europe will be allowed in the country for the next 30 days. The only exception is Britain. President Trump says the new rules are needed as the deadly disease sweeps the globe. Italy is the hardest hit outside China and virtually shut down. Trump also plans to announce emergency action for workers who get sick or need to be quarantined. He called the virus a horrible infection but is confident it can be defeated.
The President’s announcement comes as the World Health Organization announces COVID-19 is not considered a Pandemic.
Speaking in Geneva on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the spread of COVID-19 had reached the level of a pandemic, noting there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths.
He said that while the declaration “doesn’t change what countries should do” to aggressively contain the virus, the U.N. health agency is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity.”
Tedros said: “We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.
Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street, shaving 5.9% off the Dow Jones Industrial Average and bringing the index into a bear market. The more widely followed S&P 500 is within one percentage point of its own bear market, which would mark the end of one of Wall Street’s greatest eras. Investors are waiting for a more aggressive response from the U.S. government to economic fallout from the coronavirus. The losses accelerated after health authorities declared the outbreak a pandemic. Vicious swings like Wednesday’s are becoming routine as investors rush to sell amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy.