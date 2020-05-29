      Breaking News
Minneapolis Officer Who Knelt on Handcuffed George Floyd Arrested

President Trump Holds News Conference

May 29, 2020 @ 10:50am
TAGS
Live speech trump
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast