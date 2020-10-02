      Weather Alert

President Trump Goes Into COVID-19 Quarantine

Oct 1, 2020 @ 8:01pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting coronavirus test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump says, “Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know.” Trump told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, tested positive for the virus Thursday. She began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening. She had also traveled with Trump to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.

