President Trump Didn’t Coordinate With Russia In 2016, Report Declares

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. That from Attorney General William Barr on Sunday. The report brought a hearty claim of vindication from Trump but set the stage for new rounds of political and legal fighting.

Trump cheered the outcome but also laid bare his resentment after two years of investigations that have shadowed his administration.

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Democrats pointed out that Mueller found evidence for and against obstruction and demanded to see his full report. They insisted that even the summary by the president’s attorney general hardly put him in the clear.

AG Barr’s summary is grossly insufficient. Congress and the public need to see the FULL #MuellerReport IMMEDIATELY. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 24, 2019

Barr made it clear before he was nominated that he didn’t think Trump committed obstruction of justice. That's why Trump made him AG. If Mueller did present arguments and evidence for why the President of the United States obstructed justice, they need to be made public. Now. https://t.co/Ii5SemEOPt — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 24, 2019

I don’t want a summary of the Mueller report. I want the whole damn report. https://t.co/VU1oNfBMK0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 24, 2019