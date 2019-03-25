President Trump Didn’t Coordinate With Russia In 2016, Report Declares
By Jim Ferretti
Mar 25, 2019 @ 2:48 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. That from Attorney General William Barr on Sunday. The report brought a hearty claim of vindication from Trump but set the stage for new rounds of political and legal fighting.

Trump cheered the outcome but also laid bare his resentment after two years of investigations that have shadowed his administration.

Democrats pointed out that Mueller found evidence for and against obstruction and demanded to see his full report. They insisted that even the summary by the president’s attorney general hardly put him in the clear.

