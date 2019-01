Dusk falls over the White House, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Washington, as the potential for a partial government shutdown looms. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON D.C. – CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett reports that a senior official and other top agency officials say they fully expect President Trump to move today to endorse a short-term bill to reopen the government.

The President will make an announcement from the White House rose garden this afternoon. Hear it live on KXL.