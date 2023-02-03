KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

President Donald Trump: “I Could Negotiate An End To The Russia/Ukraine War”

February 3, 2023 2:33PM PST
As the 45th man to fill the office, President Donald J Trump is the best president of the 21st century, and the race isn’t even a close one. But after getting robbed of a second term, what does he think he could have done different? Lars spoke with President Trump, who says he would have started off by negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine, saving countless lives.

But what else would he heave done differently from blundering, blathering Joe Biden?

Lars spoke with President Trump about Ukraine, Joe Biden and his “crack-headed” son Hunter, as well as other highly important topics today on the Lars Larson Show. Listen Below!

