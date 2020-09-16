President Declares ‘Major Disaster’ In Oregon Due To Wildfires
This photo taken by Talent, Ore., resident Kevin Jantzer shows the destruction of his hometown as wildfires ravaged the central Oregon town near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP)
SALEM, Ore. — President Donald Trump granted a Presidential Disaster Declaration in Oregon due to historic wildfires on Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Kate Brown requested the declaration on Monday.
This declaration brings much needed resources to help with the response and recovery. It follows a federal emergency declaration that was was granted last week.