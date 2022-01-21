      Weather Alert

President Biden’s One Year Report Card

Jan 21, 2022 @ 1:50pm

Today is the official mark of one year in office for Sleepy Joe Biden, and he claims to have accomplished a lot. But has he? Well, Quinnipac University released a new poll showing that his approval rating has dropped to a record 33%, despite media’s favoritism. Lars covers all of Joe Biden accomplishments with Matt Whitaker, who is the former Acting Attorney General under president Trump, and the co-chair for the center for Law & Justice at the America First Policy Institute.

The post President Biden’s One Year Report Card appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Driver Faces Charges In Wrong-Way Crash On I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger
Results Of Recall Vote Against Two Newberg School Board Members Will Take Weeks
Oregon Health Authority Holds Public Hearing On Mask Mandate
Tsunami Advisory Canceled For Oregon Coast
Washington Man Charged With Murder After Police Chase
Connect With Us Listen To Us On