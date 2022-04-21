      Weather Alert

President Biden Touts Infrastructure In Portland Visit

Apr 21, 2022 @ 4:28pm
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden landed at the Portland Air Base on Thursday afternoon to talk about infrastructure and attend a Democratic party fundraiser in his first trip to the Pacific Northwest as President.

Air Force One touched down around 12:40pm.

The president met with dignitaries including Governor Kate Brown, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, several members of Oregon’s Congressional Delegation and Mayor Ted Wheeler.

President Biden spoke for about 20 minutes from inside a hangar at the air base.

He then headed to a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Portland Yacht Club, about a mile west of the airport on NE Marine Drive.

The President departed late in the afternoon for Seattle where he’ll spend the night and mark Earth Day on Friday.

