Roads Closed In Downtown Portland For President Biden Visit

PORTLAND, Ore. – Shortly before 6:30pm on Friday, President Joe Biden touched down at Portland International Airport.

President Biden was greeted on the tarmac by Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley as well as United States Representative Suzanne Bonamici.

Biden talked for about 6 minutes on the tarmac, before he got in to the Presidential Limo with both Merkley and Bonamici, believed to be headed to an event in Southeast Portland.

Oregon Govenor Kate Brown was not there to greet the President, She is traveling to Asia.

A 9 block area of Downtown Portland is closed to the traffic.