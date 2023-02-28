KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

President Biden To Nominate Julie Su As Next US Labor Secretary

February 28, 2023 10:18AM PST
FILE - Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for her to be Deputy Secretary of Labor, on Capitol Hill, March 16, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next Labor Secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston mayor Marty Walsh. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary.

She would replace the departing incumbent, former Boston mayor Marty Walsh.

Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike.

She has also worked to broaden worker training programs and crack down on wage theft.

Biden, in a statement, called her a “champion for workers.”

Walsh announced his intention to leave the administration earlier this month to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

 

