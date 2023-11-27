KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

President Biden Plans To Skip U.N. Climate Talks Beginning This Week In Dubai

November 27, 2023 10:16AM PST
Share
President Biden Plans To Skip U.N. Climate Talks Beginning This Week In Dubai
Photo: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to skip the upcoming climate talks in Dubai, an event that is expected to draw heads of state and diplomats from more than 200 nations and the Vatican.

He has attended twice before.

White House officials say the administration is sending a climate team, including Special Envoy John Kerry, climate adviser Ali Zaidi and clean energy adviser John Podesta.

Biden had previously pledged to visit Africa before the end of the year, but that trip doesn’t appear to be happening, either.

More about:
climate
President Joe Biden
talks

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.29% In 4th Straight Weekly Drop
2

Oregon Food Bank Criticized For Thanksgiving Day Tweet
3

New York Judge Lifts Gag Order That Barred Former President Trump From Maligning Court Staff In Fraud Trial
4

US Consumer Inflation Eased In October
5

Oregon State Police To Start Patrolling Portland Metro Area