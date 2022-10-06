KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

President Biden Pardons Thousands For ‘Simple Possession’ Of Marijuana

October 6, 2022 12:30PM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.

He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.

Biden says the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

He says his action will ease the consequences for “people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result.”

