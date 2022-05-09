      Weather Alert

President Biden Announces Program Offering Discounted Internet Service

May 9, 2022 @ 11:51am
President Joe Biden speaks at an event on lowering the cost of high-speed internet in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes.

The program announced Monday at a Rose Garden event at the White House could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service.

The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households – $75 in tribal areas.

Some 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second.

Biden says high-speed internet access is a necessity, not a luxury.

TAGS
Discount internet President Joe Biden program service
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash
New Orangutan At The Oregon Zoo Named After Dolly Parton Classic
Video Released Of Suspects Damaging Property In Downtown Portland Following Abortion Rights Protest
Tuberculosis Outbreak Hits Prison In Washington State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On