Preparations In Place To Watch Over Fallen Portland Firefighter

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brother and Sister firefighters didn’t take long to volunteer to watch over the urn holding the ashes of fallen firefighter Lieutenant Jerry Richardson of Portland Fire and Rescue.
Lieutenant Richardson’s remains were brought to Fire Station 21, one of three fire stations where he served. His family and fellow firefighters gathered for a brief ceremony before beginning a 24/7 watch until the morning of Saturday, December 4th.
A procession will leave Station 21 headed to Vancouver for a private service at New Heights Church.
People are expected to come from all parts of the United States to attend, even though many will end up standing outside. The family requested the private service versus a public display because Jerry himself was very quiet and unpretentious.