Preliminary Results: Oregon’s Primary Election 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Preliminary results of Oregon’s primary election on Tuesday shows some potential winners and losers, although results will not be finalized until all votes are counted. This was the first major election since a state law passed in 2021 allows ballots to be counted up to seven days after election day. The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office reports turnout at 31% as of Wednesday morning.
Further delaying results are ballot counting issues in Clackamas County after the barcodes on more than 50,000 ballots were misprinted.
Ballot Counting Issues Delay Results In OR House Primary
The Associated Press has declared Tina Kotek the winner of the Democratic race for Governor with 56% of the vote to the 32% of Tobias Reed. None of the other 14 candidates pulled 3% of the vote. The Republican race for Governor is much closer with 5% or 13,000 votes separating Christine Drazan (23%) and Bob Tiernan (18%). The top candidate from each party will advance to the general election in November.
In the U.S. Senate races, Democrat incumbent Senator Ron Wyden advanced to November’s general election with 89% of the tally. The Republican is tight with Jo Rae Perkins (32%) leading Darrin Harbick (30%).
Six seats on the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs including Oregon’s new sixth congressional district.
There were 16 state senate seats on the line with most of the races unopposed and 60 state representatives up for election.
The seats of Commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Dan Ryan on the Portland City Council are on the line. A candidate must get more than 50% to win outright or the top two finishers advance to a runoff in November. Commissioner Hardesty has 41% of the vote in a 12-way race. Commissioner Ryan took the majority of the vote for his seat with 57% against nine challengers.
In Multnomah County, voters with 62% majority elected a new sheriff in Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, the county’s first female leader. Jessica Vega Pederson is leading the race for Chair of the Board of Commissioners with 40% of the count. Susheela Jayapal has 78% of the vote as District 2 Commissioner.
Nearly 56% of voters in Washington County chose Kevin Barton as District Attorney. Kathryn Harrington, Pam Treece and Jerry Willey are leading their races for county commissioner. Voters also chose to uphold the county’s repeal on flavored tobacco products with a 77% majority.
For Beaverton City Council, Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg, Kevin Teater, Edward Kimmi and John Dugger are leading their races. A bond measure in the Beaverton School District is passing with nearly 54% support.
For Clackamas County Commissioner, Paul Savas and Ben West are holding onto leads.
For Mayor of Salem, Chris Hoy has 55% of the vote.
For Commissioner of Bureau of Labor and Industries, Christina A Stephenson is holding onto nearly 47% of the vote.