PPS Passes Agreement On School Police

Portland, Oregon – Update: The Portland School District will pay police to be in its schools. KXL’s Mike Turner was at District Headquarters for the vote.

The Board had scheduled the vote to pay for police to be in schools back in November. But after the student push-back they decided to hold listening sessions at the schools to gauge student input. Many were concerned that police would criminalize students and armed police would not make them feel safe. The lone no vote came from Nick Paesler, the single student on the board.The agreement would have officers at the schools five days a week instead of the current three. It also means the district would pay $364,000 for the service this year. Then, more than a million a year for the next three years.

Original story:

Portland Public School officials are scheduled to vote tonight on a new agreement about paying for armed police officers in schools. The vote was delayed some weeks over some concerns from students and parents. Portland Police have been in PPS schools for decades, but the Portland Police Bureau has paid for it. If the new agreement passes, the cost would shift to the school district. $ 364,000 for this year, then $1,200,000 each year for the next three years. It would allow for more officers in more classrooms on more days. But some students were concerned about having armed police at school. School district leaders held five listening sessions at three high schools were students spoke out. Students voiced concerns claiming that more officers in schools would mean more students would get arrested for mild misbehavior that the school district would’ve otherwise handled. Officers have pushed back against these concerns, saying they’re based on misperceptions. For example they only made 13 arrests total in all of last school year, compared to the many calls they get. Tonight’s vote is scheduled for 6:40pm. KXL is planning on having a report there and will bring you more updates on Portland’s Morning News.

For now you can read the full agreement here.

