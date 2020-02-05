PPS Superintendent Pledges Not To Cooperate With ICE
Portland, Ore. – The leader of Portland Public Schools is promising to protect undocumented students from ICE. Portland Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero says the school system’s duty is to provide an education for all students, including undocumented children. He tells Newspartner KGW schools are not a place where agents should make arrests or apprehensions. His comments come after a 7 year old first grader had to go back to her native country because her dad was here illegally. Click here to read more from Newspartner KGW.