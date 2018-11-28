PPS Delays Vote On Agreement With PPB

Portland, Or. – The Portland school board has delayed a vote on an agreement with Portland Police over use of SROs or School Resource Officers. The board had been set to vote on the intergovernmental agreement last night. But it said it has postponed the vote to give students and others in the community time to gather information.

The agreement would formalize how the school district and police bureau staff handle criminal misbehavior by students. Two students testified against the proposal during last night’s public comment period. Gwen Kaliszewski from Cleveland High School said “on page one it says SROs have the authority to assist in maintaining school discipline at their discretion. But this should be made more clear because there’s room for racism and bias if its just based on their discretion.”

The agreemeent calls for expanding SRO coverage on high school campuses from four days a week to five and calls for the school district and police bureau to split the cost. The agreement also needs the approval of Portland City Council.