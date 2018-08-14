PPS Big Budget Meeting Tonight

Portland Public Schools

Portland, Oregon- It’s a problem that won’t go away. What to do about Portland Public School’s bond deficit will be taken up once again by the school board tonight. The latest estimate shows a 190 million dollar gap in funding from the 790 million approved by voters a year ago. That’s a much larger shortfall than the one that had parents mad at a school board hearing this spring.

The district says it would need closer to $980 million to rebuild Madison, Lincoln and Benson. In a letter that it will present to the board at tonight’s meeting, the Bond Accountability Committee, accused the current board of not being thrifty enough. “Firm budgets should be re-established and the project teams should be instructed to adhere to them.” The district still doesn’t have a clear answer on why the projects are coming in so much more expensive than it calculated.

 

