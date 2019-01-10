PPS Audit
By Mike Turner
|
Jan 9, 2019 @ 6:03 PM

Portland Ore – The Oregon Secretary of States office released an audit highly critical of Portland Public Schools but the Superintendent and school board leaders say many changes have already occurred since the audit. That includes transparency, better use of their money and improving student outcomes. Audit Committee Chair Julia Brim-Edwards says that information was supplied to auditors but it never appeared on the report. She says the audit has an overall political tone to it. But the district leaders are quick to point out that they agree with the findings and are working to improve.

