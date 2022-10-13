PPB Warns Of Traffic Delays During President’s Visit
October 13, 2022 8:17AM PDT
(Portland, OR) — The Portland Police Bureau is warning about traffic delays tomorrow afternoon due to President Biden’s visit to Portland. It could impact freeways on an already busy Friday afternoon. Biden will attend an event for grassroots volunteers of the Democratic party. On Saturday, he’ll be at a reception for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Tina Kotek where he’ll also deliver remarks about lower costs for American families.