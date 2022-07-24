PPB: Officer Involved Domestic Violence Shooting, Armed Suspect Dead

Portland, Ore — An armed suspect in a domestic violence dispute was shot and killed early Sunday morning in an Officer-Involved Shooting in the Centennial neighborhood.
Portland Police officers from the East precinct responded to a report of a male and a female physically fighting in the area of Southeast 148th avenue and Southeast Clinton Street, at 12:06 am.
When attempting to arrest the male suspect, he shot at officers. One Officer returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to investigate and is expected to remain on scene for several hours.
Chief Lovell responded to the scene as well, stating, “I’m glad our officers are okay and this highlights how dangerous this job can be.”
The Mayor’s office has also been notified of the incident.
As part of the use of force review process, The Portland Police Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, including initial response, resources requested, and post shooting actions. This case will go before the Police Review Board comprised of community members, Bureau members, and representatives of the Independent Police Review Division.
This is a developing story. More information will be added when it becomes available.