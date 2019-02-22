PPB Listening Session Turns Into Shouting Match

Portland, Oregon – Things got heated at a listening session hosted by the Portland Police Bureau in Northeast Portland last night. KXL’s Mike Turner was there.

The Police Bureau’s latest attempt to gather community input was met with more yelling than solutions. Last night’s meeting was called to listen to the public over texts used to communicate with Patriot Prayer during the summer protests.

Lieutenant Jeff Niiya’s reports on the texts were released yesterday. They suggest the tactics were meant to gather information not to support Patriot Prayer.

KXL’s Mike Turner contributed to this report.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.