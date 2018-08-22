PPB Launches New Online Portal For Bias/Hate Crime

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is making it so that everyone in town can see how much bias or hate related crime there is.

A new online portal shows detailed information about each different case that is confirmed or suspected.

Reported Bias/Hate Crime Statistics are now available through the PPB’s open data portal: https://www.portlandoregon. gov/police/BiasDashboard

This release includes an interactive dashboard of bias/hate crime statistics that will be updated on a quarterly basis with all new cases reviewed by the bias crime detective. Data currently ranges from April 2015 through June 2018.

Users can download the raw data using the Download Open Data tab on the dashboard.

By making this data available, PPB hopes to increase transparency and encourage the community to report instances of possible bias and hate crimes to police, regardless of the nature or type of incident.

For more information regarding bias crimes, visit https://www.portlandoregon. gov/police/article/423009