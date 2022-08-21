PPB Employs Public To Be On Lookout For Wanted Vandalism Suspect

Emile Laurent has Felony warrant for his Arrest.

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for public assistance in locating a prolific graffiti vandal with a felony arrest warrant.

Emile Anthony Laurent, 22, of Portland is wanted for Criminal Mischief in the First Degree. Laurent is believed to be responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Following many hours of work, investigators applied for, and were granted a search warrant for Laurent’s residence. In late spring, that warrant was served, investigators seized a bag of evidence.

Central NRT has been focusing on prolific and impactful taggers in a focused effort to address an increase in vandalism within the City of Portland. This work began after Central NRT received numerous complaints about graffiti from community members and business stakeholders.

Laurent is described as a white male, 5’4” in height, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If anyone sees Laurent, you are asked to please call 9-1-1. If you have information about Laurent that is not time sensitive, you are asked to send email to [email protected] ATTN: CE NRT.

Below is a photo of evidence seized and a dmv photo of Mr. Laurent.