PPB Asks Community For Input At Strategic Plan Focus Group

Portland, Oregon-The Portland Police Bureau will develop a five-year strategic plan over the course of this year. The NEW plan will be a guiding document that prioritizes the Bureau’s goals and objectives.

Sunday a community focus group will take place regarding that strategic plan.

At the East Portland Community Center located at 740 Southeast 106th Avenue. from 4 to 5:30 PM

The Portland Police Bureau is seeking community input on the strategic plan that will guide the Bureau in the next five years. A community focus group regarding the strategic plan will take place Sunday, August 26, 2018, between 4:00 and 5:30 p.m. at the East Portland Community Center, located at 740 Southeast 106th Avenue.

The Portland Police Bureau will develop a five-year strategic plan over the course of this year. The strategic plan will be a guiding document that prioritizes the Bureau’s goals and objectives, outlines how it will meet its strategic goals and objectives, provides metrics to assess the Bureau’s performance, and ensures communication of progress to all stakeholders.

To learn more about the Police Bureau’s Strategic Plan project please visit: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/76886

“This process will be inclusive, collaborative and transparent. And that means we need our community’s help,” said Chief Danielle Outlaw. “I urge you to be a part of this process and provide thoughtful feedback, so that once completed, we will have a solid, cohesive strategic plan that will direct the Portland Police Bureau in serving our city for years to come.”

There will be a second community focus group regarding the strategic plan on Thursday, September 6, 2018, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., at the Matt Dishman Community Center, located at 77 Northeast Knott Street.

If you have questions about this project or how to participate, or to request translation, interpretation, modifications, accommodations, or other auxiliary aids of service contact (503) 823-0369 or policestrategicplan@portlandoregon.gov