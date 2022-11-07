Powerball Jackpot Up To Record $1.9 Billion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 5: Powerball and Mega Millions advertisements are displayed on November 5, 2022 in New York City. The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.6 billion dollars, making it the largest lottery in world history. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night. The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which the Multi-State Lottery Association says would be $929.1 million for Monday’s drawing. The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.