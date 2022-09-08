Power To Many Parts Of Northwest Oregon Could Be Cut Due To Wildfire Risk

Portland, Ore. — With a forecast that calls for hot temperatures and possibly gusty winds, both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are warning customers that electricity could be shut off at times on both Friday and Saturday.

Forecasts are calling for wind and weather that may threaten our ability to safely operate the electrical grid in some areas. Due to these conditions we are increasingly likely to call a public safety power shutoff (PSPS) in all PSPS areas. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zogGkkpP7r — Portland General (@portlandgeneral) September 8, 2022

Due to elevated wildfire conditions and forecasted high, gusty winds, we will perform a Power Shutoff in your area, which will affect approximately 12,000 customers and begin at around 12 a.m. on September 9, and could last through Saturday evening. https://t.co/YkjxBCgJVc — Pacific Power OR (@PacificPower_OR) September 7, 2022

PGE says if needed, power could be shut off for up to 30,000 people.