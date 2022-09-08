KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Power To Many Parts Of Northwest Oregon Could Be Cut Due To Wildfire Risk

September 7, 2022 11:01PM PDT
Portland, Ore. — With a forecast that calls for hot temperatures and possibly gusty winds, both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are warning customers that electricity could be shut off at times on both Friday and Saturday.

PGE says if needed, power could be shut off for up to 30,000 people.

