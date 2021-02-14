Power loss could be affecting Willamette River water quality
Clackamas County said Sunday that due to the large storm and resulting power loss, the Tri-City Water Resource Facility is now being powered by a standby generator.
The county said, “With the prolonged power outage, The Tri-City facility is likely now discharging water that is out of compliance with the Clean Water Act.”
The department of environmental quality has been notified.
The county said that crews are working to monitor and operate both the facilities and the pump stations to provide treatment and get back to full operation as soon as possible.
Clackamas county said Sunday, “As a precautionary measure, the public should avoid contact with the water in the Willamette River downstream of the Tri-City Water Resource Recovery Facility for the next few days.”