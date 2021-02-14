      Breaking News
ICE STORM WARNING UNTIL 6AM MONDAY

Power loss could be affecting Willamette River water quality

Feb 14, 2021 @ 1:40pm

Clackamas County said Sunday that due to the large storm and resulting power loss, the Tri-City Water Resource Facility is now being powered by a standby generator.

The county said, “With the prolonged power outage, The Tri-City facility is likely now discharging water that is out of compliance with the Clean Water Act.”

The department of environmental quality has been notified.

The county said that crews are working to monitor and operate both the facilities and the pump stations to provide treatment and get back to full operation as soon as possible.

Clackamas county said Sunday, “As a precautionary measure, the public should avoid contact with the water in the Willamette River downstream of the Tri-City Water Resource Recovery Facility for the next few days.”

Popular Posts
Indoor Small College Athletics In Oregon Remain Benched, But There's Some Hope
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Six Fatal Crashes In Oregon Since The Weekend
Watch: Day Three of President Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial