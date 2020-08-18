Powell’s In Portland To Reopen Friday
POWELL’S CITY OF BOOKS TO PARTIALLY REOPEN AUGUST 21
August 18, 2020 (Portland, OR) – Starting Friday, August 21, Powell’s City of Books will reopen on a limited basis, with the southeast quadrant of the building, commonly known as the Green and Blue rooms, available for in-person shopping from 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday. Customers will have access to select new arrivals, bestsellers, used books, small press titles, and gift items, along with the beloved literature section in full. This announcement comes just weeks after the company reopened its Cedar Hills Crossing store location in Beaverton, OR.
In a community update, Powell’s Books CEO Emily Powell wrote: “Thank you for coming out to find your summer reading at our recently reopened Cedar Hills store. Seeing you and the enthusiasm we all share for books and reading has been a true joy for our book-loving hearts. We are delighted to announce that we are going to try a limited opening of the Green and Blue rooms of our downtown store.”
The store is following all local and federal guidelines regarding reopening and is taking precautions to safeguard the health and safety of customers and staff. Free store pickup will continue to be available at all Powell‘s locations.
All Powell’s Books stores closed in mid-March when the first cases of COVID-19 presented in Portland. Powell’s does not have plans to reopen any other locations at this time.