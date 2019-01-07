Pothole Covered Streets In S.E Portland Get Gravel
By Rosemary Reynolds
Jan 7, 2019 @ 11:24 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.– PBOT is out and about over the next three years leveling troubled Portland streets filled with Potholes.  Interim Director Chris Warner says grading and graveling 50 miles of Portland’s roads has begun.  The plan is to complete streets  south of division this year  then move North of division including North and Northeast Portland .  the following year streets in Northwest and South west Portland will get attention.  The city is spending $1,000,000.00 to $1,000,500.00 each year on graveling the roads.

