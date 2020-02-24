Potato Problems In Skagit County
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – Potato farmers in a Washington county suffered big losses after they were unable to harvest some of their crops due to early and heavy rainfall.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported Skagit County farmers were unable to harvest an estimated 3 square miles of potatoes in the fall with losses valued between $5 million and $10 million.
Don McMoran of the Washington State University Skagit County Extension says it is common for farmers to not harvest some land each season, but a loss of that size is rare.
Potatoes bring in about $60 million annually to Skagit County growers.