Pot Shop Donation Snubbed In Eastern Oregon

There’s a group in Ontario, Oregon that’s building a new aquatic center and, as you might expect, they’ve received a fair number of private donations.

According to The Argus Observer, one of the groups to donate $25,000 is a company called Hotbox Farms.

That’s a recreational marijuana retailer in the Ontario area.

Once leaders of Friends of the Aquatic Center caught wind of the Hotbox Farms donation, they sent a letter to city officials seeking to return the donation, saying they didn’t want it.

The letter reads: “… because the splash pad is an attraction being built for the children of our community, consensus was reached that it would be inappropriate to brand the project with any businesses that cannot legally serve youth.”

The aquatic center group said a number of donors “were going to pull out if the name wasn’t changed from Hotbox Farms to Steve Meland,” before being put on a permanent donor wall.

Meland is co-owner of the marijuana retailer.

Just goes to show that not every town in Oregon is quite so stereo typically “marijuana friendly”.