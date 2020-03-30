Postponed Tokyo Olympics Will Now Start on July 23, 2021
On Monday, organizers for the Tokyo Olympics confirmed that the Summer Games, which will not be held this year due to coronavirus, will instead start on July 23, 2021–almost exactly a year after they were originally scheduled to begin.
“The schedule for the Games is key to preparing for the Games,” Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori told the AP. “This will only accelerate our progress.” There had been talk of switching the Olympics to spring, a move that would coincide with the blooming of Japan’s famous cherry blossoms. But that would have clashed with European soccer and North American sports leagues.