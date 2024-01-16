Possible Winter Weather Related Death In Tigard

Tigard, Ore. — Investigators are examining a potential hypothermia-related death of a Tigard resident in Washington County, marking the third person believed to have succumbed to the freezing temperatures in the Portland metro area.

The Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the individual was discovered in their home on Monday. Official confirmation of the cause of death as hypothermia-related will take weeks or even months, according to the examiner’s office.

Over the weekend, temperatures in the Portland metro area remained well below freezing following a winter storm that brought high winds, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The severe weather conditions led to widespread power outages, affecting over 100,000 customers in the region.

The frigid weather is anticipated to persist through Tuesday, with freezing rain expected in the early to mid-afternoon.

Washington County has responded by opening three warming shelters as temperatures continue to hover around freezing. Additional shelters are also available in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, and Clark County to accommodate those seeking refuge from the cold.