Possible Guidelines For Some Business Reopening
According to a draft plan, the state might ask restaurants, stores and salons to keep names, contact information and dates of visits for customers.
The governor’s office says the logs could help with contact tracing.
The Oregonian obtained the draft plan of the state’s effort to reopen parts of the economy.
It’s a first look at the details of Governor Brown’s efforts to reopen Oregon businesses that have been shut, since her stay home order in March.
Brown’s Reopening Oregon framework will include plans for contact tracing and testing.
Committees are looking at ways to open restaurants, stores, and personal services.