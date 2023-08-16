KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Fatality Possibly Linked To High Temperatures

August 15, 2023 5:18PM PDT
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has reported a potential fatality that occurred during the intense heat on Monday. According to a statement from the county, an individual was discovered deceased in Southeast Portland during a period when temperatures reached around 106 degrees. The Medical Examiner has labeled the death as suspicious and is actively investigating the circumstances, which could be indicative of a heat-related incident. Definitive conclusions regarding the cause of death are pending further examinations and tests.

