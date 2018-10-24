Possible Bombs Intercepted At White House, and Clinton, Obama’s Home. CNN Evacuated in NYC.
By Jacob Dean
|
Oct 24, 2018 @ 6:55 AM

(CBS NEWS) Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama. The Secret Service says it has intercepted suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama’s home in Washington and Hillary Clinton’s residence in Westchester County, New York.

In a statement Wednesday, the Secret Service said the packages were “immediately identified during routine mail screening as potential explosive devices.” Neither package was delivered to its intended address.

A law enforcement source tells CBS News the device addressed to the Clinton home resembled a pipe bomb, similar to an explosive device sent to the home of billionaire financier George Soros that was discovered on Monday. The source said the package addressed to the Clinton home was sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LIVE COVERAGE HURRICANE MICHAEL Suspect Arrested After Crash and Manhunt in NE PDX Confirmed: Judge Brett Kavanaugh To The United States Supreme Court Live: Final Senate Vote On U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Awaiting Confirmation Vote For Brett Kavanaugh Kavanaugh Nomination Advances To Final Floor Vote
Comments