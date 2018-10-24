Possible Bombs Intercepted At White House, and Clinton, Obama’s Home. CNN Evacuated in NYC.

In a statement Wednesday, the Secret Service said the packages were “immediately identified during routine mail screening as potential explosive devices.” Neither package was delivered to its intended address.

A law enforcement source tells CBS News the device addressed to the Clinton home resembled a pipe bomb, similar to an explosive device sent to the home of billionaire financier George Soros that was discovered on Monday. The source said the package addressed to the Clinton home was sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

This is a developing story and will be updated.