Possible Bombs Intercepted At White House, and Clinton, Obama’s Home. CNN Evacuated in NYC.

(CBS NEWS) Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama. The Secret Service says it has intercepted suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama’s home in Washington and Hillary Clinton’s residence in Westchester County, New York.
In a statement Wednesday, the Secret Service said the packages were “immediately identified during routine mail screening as potential explosive devices.” Neither package was delivered to its intended address.
A law enforcement source tells CBS News the device addressed to the Clinton home resembled a pipe bomb, similar to an explosive device sent to the home of billionaire financier George Soros that was discovered on Monday. The source said the package addressed to the Clinton home was sent through the U.S. Postal Service.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time
— FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018