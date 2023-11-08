Positive Thoughts Keep Our Everyday Hero Going

Mary Rosenberry was diagnosed with cancer right after Thanksgiving last year. Of course, it was a shock and very scary, but she says she was putting the Christmas

Tree up and watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” and got inspired to try and stay positive. She also realized she needed to let people know so she started posting her

thoughts, fears, and doctor’s appointment results on Facebook. She says people have been helping her with their messages and prayers. Her husband Bill nominated her for our KXL Everyday Hero because of her positive attitude. You can hear more of her story here: