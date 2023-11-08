KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Positive Thoughts Keep Our Everyday Hero Going

November 8, 2023 9:45AM PST
Share
Positive Thoughts Keep Our Everyday Hero Going
Photo courtesy of Mary Rosenberry

Mary Rosenberry was diagnosed with cancer right after Thanksgiving last year.  Of course, it was a shock and very scary, but she says she was putting the Christmas

Tree up and watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” and got inspired to try and stay positive.   She also realized she needed to let people know so she started posting her

thoughts, fears, and doctor’s appointment results on Facebook.  She says people have been helping her with their messages and prayers.   Her husband Bill nominated her for our KXL Everyday Hero because of her positive attitude.  You can hear more of her story here:

 

 

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Vancouver
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Slips To 7.76% In First Drop After Climbing 7 Weeks In A Row
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Inch Higher, But Remain At Historically Healthy Levels
4

Judge In Trial Of 3 Washington Police Officers Allows A Breathing Expert To Testify Over Objections
5

Crypto-Crook Sam Bankman-Fried Got A Bit Of Jail Time For Stealing Coin