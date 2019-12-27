Portland’s World Famous Mill Ends Park Vandalized
Portland, Or. – Portland Parks and Recreation says it will replace a tree cut down at the world famous Mill Ends Park in the median strip of SW Naito Parkway. Someone chopped down the only tree in the two and a half foot wide park, leaving just a tiny stump. The park has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the smallest park on the planet. Legend has it a family of leprechauns lives there.
Parks spokesman Mark Ross says it will cost between $3 and $5 to buy and plant a sapling and says at least one person has already offered a donation to cover the cost.
He says the big issue is “that the leprechaun family who lives at the park is out of town visiting family in Ireland. And so, we have to let them know about the loss to their property and see if they can contact their leprechaun insurance agency and I’m sure the children are going to be disappointed. There may have been a tiny tire swing attached to the tree.”
Ross says if the past is any indication, the latest news about the tiny park should prompt media inquiries from around the world.