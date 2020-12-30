Portland’s SERT Activated After Stabbing Suspect Barricades In Apartment
Portland, Ore -Portland’s Crisis Negotiation Team, and The Special Emergency Reaction Team on out side an apartment building in Southwest Portland. Initially Police were responding to a reported stabbing and did find one victim who was taken to the hospital.
The suspect is currently barricaded in an apartment building and is believed to have at least one knife.
Sgt. Kevin Allen, with Portland Police says the active crime scene has several streets near 12th and Southwest Washington closed.