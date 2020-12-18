Portland’s Red House, Meet Seattle’s Yellow House
Courtesy: redhouseonmississippi.com
While there are signs of a solution for Portland’s red house standoff, Seattle’s got its own yellow house situation erupting at Cal Anderson Park.
“We demand a permanent end to all sweeps,” says a protester.
That demand, came from some calling themselves homeless advocates, at an abandoned yellow house they’d taken over.
“If the city doesn’t choose to give people housing first, and housing now, before providing other services this type of occupation, this type of demonstration, is going to continue to happen,” a protester said.
But one woman who lives nearby, said it’s not happening.
“Get the hell out of our park and let us live in it and let us bring our children, without setting fires and destroying our neighborhood,” she said.
A federal judge also disagrees with the protesters, denying a request to stop Seattle’s planned sweep. They insist, they’re staying, “Until the demands are met.”
In Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler says there’s progress in negotiations over the Red House demonstration on North Mississippi. That’s where protesters are trying to block police from evicting the former owners, the Kinney family. The mayor’s office says the family now has options to get ownership of the house back.
PBOT’s removed fencing and graffiti, and it’s offered to help private property owners remove graffiti in that occupation area.