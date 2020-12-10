Portland’s Menorah Lighting Happens Tonight
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:30 this evening, the Menorah will be lit at Pioneer Square with only presenters and media in attendance.
This year, the 37th year of the tradition will be shared virtually on Facebook and Zoom because of COVID-19.
Chabad of Oregon will welcome the first evening of Hannukah with the menorah lighting.
Rabbi Motti Wilhem says: “This year the Menorah’s message of light and hope is more important than ever. Our goal is to increase points of light all over the world.”