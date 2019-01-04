Portland’s Mayor’s Chief Of Staff Resigns
By Jim Ferretti
Jan 4, 2019 @ 3:19 PM

Portland, Ore. — Portland’s Mayor is looking for a new Chief of Staff.
Mayor Ted Wheeler announcing this afternoon that Michael Cox submitted his letter of resignation.
Cox has served as Chief of Staff for just six months,but has been on Wheeler’s staff for the past four years.
Last month, it was discovered that Cox was in a relationship with a subordinate in the mayor’s office.
The Mayor then changed the organizational arrangement of his office to accommodate that relationship.
It’s not clear what has led to his sudden resignation.

